Financial shares drag down TSX

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index declined on Thursday, led by losses in the heavy-weight financial sector on the back of disappointing quarterly earnings from Toronto-Dominion Bank.

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS)

- Canada’s second-biggest lender fell 2.8 percent after reporting lower-than-expected rise in earnings, hurt by losses at its wholesale banking business.

- The heavy-weight financial group of stocks fell 0.73 percent, the most among the 4 major sectors trading lower.

- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 1.2 percent after the country’s fifth biggest-lender reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings.

- At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.38 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,044.92.

- Also weighing on sentiment was an abrupt end to the U.S.-North Korean summit in Vietnam as U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from a nuclear deal with Kim Jong Un because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift U.S.-led sanctions.

- In a bright spot, Canopy Growth gained 2.8 percent after the company roped in lifestyle guru Martha Stewart as an adviser to help develop a line of new pot-based products for both humans and animals.

- Air Canada rose 1.6 percent after increasing its long-term targets for profit margins and free cash flow.

- On the TSX, 101 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volume touching 20.53 million shares.

- The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was AltaGas Ltd, which jumped 4.4 percent, after its quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates.

*- This was followed by Tricon Capital Group Inc, which rose 4 percent after fourth-quarter results.

- Cascades Inc fell 8.5 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Maple Leaf Food, down 3.8 percent. Both companies reported quarterly profit that missed expectations

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Aurora Cannabis and Nemaska Lithium.

- The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were 16 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total traded volume touching 32.61 million shares.