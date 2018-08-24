Canada stock futures gain on higher oil prices

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as oil prices rose, supported by signs that U.S. sanctions on Iran are reducing global crude supply.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.41 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.28 percent. [.N]