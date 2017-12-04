Canada stock futures indicate higher start for TSX

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. futures following the approval of a wide-ranging tax overhaul by the Senate.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

December futures on the S&P TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.55 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday, weighed down by losses among some gold miners, technology, telecom and consumer names which offset gains for energy companies as oil prices rose and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM.TO) extended post-earnings rally.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.94 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.42 percent. [.N]