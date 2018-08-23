Canada stock futures lower on weak oil, U.S.-China tariffs

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were lower on Thursday, dragged down by a drop in oil prices and as new tariffs took effect in the Sino-U.S. trade spat.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) sign in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.04 percent. [.N]