TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ticked higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by gains among its heavyweight financial and energy sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.59 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,947.37 shortly after the open.