Energy stocks push TSX higher

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, lifted by energy shares that were supported by oil prices recovering from their biggest tumble of the year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

- At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.56 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,086.59.

- Among the 11 major sectors, the energy index was the biggest gainer, rising 0.9 percent. Crescent Point Energy Corp and Baytex Energy Corp were top advancers on the index.

- Oil prices retraced some losses from Monday after Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC were expected to stick to their production cuts, despite renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. [O/R]

- U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6 percent. [O/R]

- The financials sector slipped 0.1 percent. Industrials rose 0.3 percent.

- The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 percent.

- On the TSX, 152 issues were higher, while 79 issues declined for a 1.92-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 13.98 million shares traded.

- The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Thomson Reuters, which reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

- The Second-biggest advancer was Aphria Inc (APHA.TO), which rose 3.1 percent after announcing a deal with Manna Molecular Science to make cannabis transdermal patches.

- Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) fell 3.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after the oil and gas producer said its 2019 production could be lower than it had previously expected.

- The second-biggest decliner was Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), down 2.5 percent, after Canada’s third-biggest lender missed quarterly profit estimates.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO), Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO) and Royal Nickel (RNX.TO).

- The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were 26 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 27.58 million shares.