Healthcare, energy shares drive gains on TSX

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare stocks and the energy sector, which was supported by higher crude prices.

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.83 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,667.93.

The health care sector’s 2.1 percent gain was the highest among the 6 major sectors trading higher.

The energy sector edged up 0.4 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 1 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.3 percent. [O/R]

The financials sector edged up 0.2 percent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent. [GOL/] [MET/L]

On the TSX, 142 issues were higher, while 75 issues declined for a 1.89-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volume touching 10.10 million shares.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cronos Group Inc, which soared 3.4 percent and Colliers International Group Inc, which rose 3.4 percent, after reporting better-than-expected results.

West Fraser Timber Co fell 5.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after reporting fourth quarter results. The second biggest decliner was Barrick Gold Corp, down 4.2 percent after posting fourth quarter results.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nemaska Lithium, down 47.3 percent; Aurora Cannabis, up 2.4 percent; and Aphria Inc, up 2.6 percent.

The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume touching 24.47 million shares.