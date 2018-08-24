Higher gold, crude oil prices lift TSX

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Friday after a rise in gold prices lifted shares of precious metal miners and higher oil drove gains in energy shares.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

- Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar came under pressure. [GOL/]

- Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the material sector’s .GSPTTMT 1.2 percent rise.

- The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.9 percent as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.7 percent per barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6 percent. [O/R]

- At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.9 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,354.69.

- Enbridge (ENB.TO) fell 1.8 percent, and was the biggest drag after the country’s largest pipeline operator said it would buy its U.S. master limited partnership Spectra Energy Partners (SEP.N) for a sweetened $3.3 billion deal.

- Marijuana stocks gained after a Bloomberg report that U.K. alcohol giant Diageo (DGE.L) is holding serious discussions with at least three major cannabis producers as it seeks to add marijuana-infused beverages to its portfolio of global brands.

- Aphria (APH.TO) rose 5.4 percent, the most on the main index, while Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained about 2 percent each.

- MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) gained 4 percent and was the second-biggest percentage gainer on the TSX.

- On the TSX, 142 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.48-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 21.62 million shares traded.

- Parkland Fuel (PKI.TO) fell 2.5 percent, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Corus Entertainment (CJRb.TO), which was down 2 percent.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Aurora Cannabis, Red Eagle Mining (R.TO) and Aphria.

- The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 32.36 million shares.