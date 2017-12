TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday as miners rose with higher metal prices and telecom and healthcare names pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 16,139.86 shortly after the open. It had hit an all-time high hit in the prior session.