TSX broadly rallies, Linamar jumps on acquisition

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, helped by a sharp jump in auto parts maker Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) after it announced plans to buy an agricultural equipment maker, while natural resources stocks also boosted the move higher.

- At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 62.14 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,078.60.

- All 10 of its main sectors were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 2.7-to-1.

- Linamar gained 7.8 percent to C$70.09 after saying after the bell on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for C$1.2 billion ($937 million).

- The index was on track for a 0.15 percent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

- The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) up 2.8 percent at C$16.82 and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) adding 1.4 percent to C$30.25.

- The energy group climbed 0.4 percent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) up 1.3 percent at C$49.93, as oil prices edged higher, while the financials group gained 0.2 percent and industrials rose 0.5 percent. [O/R]