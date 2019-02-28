TSX falls 0.47 percent

NEW YORK (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 75.29 points, or 0.47 percent, to 15,999.01.
* Leading the index were AltaGas Ltd, up 7.5 percent after its quarterly results and outlook, Encana Corp up 6.7 percent following results, and Bombardier Inc, higher by 6.5 percent.
* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc, down 12.1 percent after first quarter earnings, Cascades Inc, down 9.5 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd, lower by 9.1 percent.
* On the TSX 94 issues rose and 138 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 304.1 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Bombardier Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.
* The TSX’s energy group fell 0.73 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector slipped 2.53 points, or 0.8 percent.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.46 percent, or $0.26, to $57.2 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.56 percent, or $0.37, to $66.02.
* The TSX is up 11.7 percent for the year.
Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak