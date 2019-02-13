TSX falls 0.10 percent

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 15.37 points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,626.73.

* Leading the index were TORC Oil & Gas Ltd, up 7.5 percent, Cenovus Energy Inc, up 5.9 percent, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, higher by 5.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Computer Modelling Group Ltd, down 6.1 percent, Teck Resources Ltd, down 5.5 percent, and New Gold Inc, lower by 4.7 percent.

* On the TSX 119 issues rose and 114 fell. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 235.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX’s energy group rose 1.51 points, or 1.02 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.39 points, or 0.13 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.62 percent, or $0.86, to $53.96 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.95 percent, or $1.22, to $63.64.

* The TSX is up 9.1 percent for the year.