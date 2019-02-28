TSX falls 0.47 percent

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 75.29 points, or 0.47 percent, to 15,999.01.

* Leading the index were AltaGas Ltd, up 7.5 percent after its quarterly results and outlook, Encana Corp up 6.7 percent following results, and Bombardier Inc, higher by 6.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc, down 12.1 percent after first quarter earnings, Cascades Inc, down 9.5 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd, lower by 9.1 percent.

* On the TSX 94 issues rose and 138 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 304.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Bombardier Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX’s energy group fell 0.73 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector slipped 2.53 points, or 0.8 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.46 percent, or $0.26, to $57.2 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.56 percent, or $0.37, to $66.02.

* The TSX is up 11.7 percent for the year.