TSX futures flat as investors parse trade talks

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as investors assessed the latest developments in the fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the talks were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 99.20 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,937.44 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

The former Canadian justice minister at the center of allegations of wrongdoing by government officials said on Tuesday she would break her silence as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s team sought to defuse the biggest crisis of his career.

Barrick Gold Corp outlined a proposal to settle disputes between its Acacia Mining unit and Tanzania’s government, that includes a $300 million payment by the Canadian miner to settle tax claims.

Canada’s British Columbia province on Tuesday projected a budget surplus of C$274 million in fiscal 2019-20, with larger surpluses forecast over the following two years and launched a new child benefit program and several initiatives to tackle climate change.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Boralex Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$24 from C$23.5

Inter Pipeline Ltd: RBC cuts price target to C$25 from C$28

Sandstorm Gold Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$8.5 from C$8

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1,343; +0.16 pct [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $55.66; -0.77 pct [O/R]

Brent crude: $65.93; -0.75 pct [O/R]