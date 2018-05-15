FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 11:46 AM / in 2 hours

TSX futures higher as oil prices climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices hit a 3-1/2-year high, buoyed by tight supply and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 102.29 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,085.61. [nL5N1SL7RP]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.2 percent lower. [.N]

Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
