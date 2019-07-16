TSX futures point to a lower open

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, a day after it closed higher.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE rose 22.70 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,510.82 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.04%.