#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 12:44 PM / in an hour

TSX futures point to flat opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Friday even as oil prices rose amid ongoing OPEC-led production cuts and a pipeline outage in the North Sea.

December futures on the S&P TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

    Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET ECONCA.

    Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat from an all-time high a day earlier, as financial stocks and energy companies weighed, with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) down sharply after announcing a fresh round of job cuts.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.25 percent. [.N]

    Reporting By Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

