TSX in broad retreat led by Cenovus, other energy stocks
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
December 14, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TSX in broad retreat led by Cenovus, other energy stocks

Alastair Sharp

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat from an all-time high hit a day earlier, as financial stocks and energy companies weighed, with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) down sharply after announcing a fresh round of job cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

* The energy group retreated 1.4 percent overall despite higher global oil prices, with Cenovus down 5.1 percent to C$11.26 as the oil sands company also announced the departure of three senior executives.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closes down 120.13 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,016.46.

* All 10 of the index’s main sectors fell, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a ratio of 2.7-to-1 overall.

    * The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, lost 0.6 percent.

    * Drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) fell 11.3 percent to C$25.11 after JPMorgan cut the stock to “underweight.”

    * Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) lost 1.9 percent to C$3.07 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts’ estimates.

    * The largest percentage gainer was Mitel Network Corp (MNW.TO), which rose 10.7 percent to C$10.46 after brokerage Craig-Hallum started coverage with a “buy” recommendation.

    Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas and Meredith Mazzilli

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
