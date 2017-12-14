TSX inches up, helped by railway stocks, gold miners weigh

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday, but traded below the all-time high hit in the prior session, with railway stocks and some natural resource names rising while gold miners weighed.
- At 9:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 7.3 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,143.89.
- Six of its 10 main sectors were higher and advancers were slightly outnumbering decliners overall.
- The energy group slipped 0.1 percent, while Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) rose 0.8 percent to C$11.97 after the oil sands company said it will cut an extra 15 percent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.
- Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) lost 0.6 percent to C$3.11 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts’ estimates.
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) was up 0.6 percent at C$103.87.
- The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Mitel Network Corp (MNW.TO), which rose 10.8 percent to C$10.47 after an analyst upgraded the stock to a “buy”, while the largest decliner was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO), down 2.7 percent to C$27.55.
- Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell 1 percent to C$15.82 and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) was down 0.6 percent at C$18.02 as gold prices pulled back from a one-week high. [GOL/]
