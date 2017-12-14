FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSX inches up, helped by railway stocks, gold miners weigh
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TSX inches up, helped by railway stocks, gold miners weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday, but traded below the all-time high hit in the prior session, with railway stocks and some natural resource names rising while gold miners weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

- At 9:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 7.3 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,143.89.

- Six of its 10 main sectors were higher and advancers were slightly outnumbering decliners overall.

- The energy group slipped 0.1 percent, while Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) rose 0.8 percent to C$11.97 after the oil sands company said it will cut an extra 15 percent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.

    - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) lost 0.6 percent to C$3.11 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts’ estimates.

    - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) was up 0.6 percent at C$103.87.

    - The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Mitel Network Corp (MNW.TO), which rose 10.8 percent to C$10.47 after an analyst upgraded the stock to a “buy”, while the largest decliner was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO), down 2.7 percent to C$27.55.

    - Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell 1 percent to C$15.82 and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) was down 0.6 percent at C$18.02 as gold prices pulled back from a one-week high. [GOL/]

    Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
