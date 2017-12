TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and industrial shares after investor sentiment got a boost from solid U.S. jobs data, while energy and mining stocks climbed on higher commodity prices

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 80.39 points, or 0.5 percent, at 16,096.07. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.