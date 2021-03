FILE PHOTO: A screen shows a business television channel as Canada's main stock index, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, rose to a record high in late morning trade in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by an over 2% rise in materials stocks, as gold miners tracked gains in bullion prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.6 points, or 0.72%, at 18,590.38.