FILE PHOTO: The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Friday, as energy stocks climbed on the back of higher oil prices, with upbeat earnings from Enbridge Inc also offering support.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 79.29 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,775.27.