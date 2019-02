A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in the heavy-weight financial sector on the back of disappointing earnings from Toronto-Dominion Bank.

- At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.25 points, or 0.23 percent, at 16,038.05.