TSX rises 0.7% to 17,028.73

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rises 0.70 percent to 17,028.73

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 8.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 7.3%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were Real Matters Inc​​ REAL.TO, down 15.1%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, down 3.0%, and Parkland Corp​ PKI.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 159 issues rose and 58 fell as a 2.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 159.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.73 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.92 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.03%, or $0.43, to $42.17 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.95%, or $0.86, to $45.06 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.2% for the year.