FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil prices
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 7, 2017 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by gains among energy stocks as oil prices picked up and as BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) moved higher after announcing an automotive partnership with chipmaker Qualcomm.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

- At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.43 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,999.21.

- The energy group climbed 1 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) up 0.9 percent at C$43.94 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) adding 1 percent to C$44.62.

- Oil prices gained after a sharp selloff on Wednesday following an unexpectedly large rise in U.S. stocks of refined products. [O/R]

- BlackBerry added 1.3 percent to C$13.22 after announcing it would expand its partnership with chipmaker Qualcomm into automotive systems on a non-exclusive basis.

- Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) rose 2.4 percent to C$153.25 after announcing a share buyback plan and as a string of analysts adjusted their price targets on the stock.

- Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were in positive territory, with utilities the sole declining group.

- Advancers were outnumbering decliners by a 3.6-to-1 ratio.

- The financials group gained 0.3 percent, industrials rose 0.7 percent, and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent.

- Westjet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) was up 1.9 percent at C$26.89 after RBC raised its price target on the stock after its Wednesday announcement of a joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

- Emera Inc (EMA.TO) fell 3.1 percent to C$47.77 after the energy company announced a bought deal to raise at least C$700 million.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) rose 3.2 percent, recovering most of a fall on Wednesday after announcing the pricing on its latest debt issuance.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.