TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by financial and industrial shares after news that the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill boosted investor sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 43.36 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,082.33, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose.