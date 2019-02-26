TSX rises 0.07 percent

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 10.88 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,067.91.

* Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc, up 6.7 percent, Baytex Energy Corp, up 6.6 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 6.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp, down 9.4 percent, Interfor Corp, down 7.6 percent, and Husky Energy Inc, lower by 7.5 percent.

* On the TSX 128 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and three new lows, with total volume of 266.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Nexgen Energy Ltd and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX’s energy group rose 0.16 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.29 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.34 percent, or $0.19, to $55.67 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.96 percent, or $0.62, to $65.38.

* The TSX is up 12.2 percent for the year.