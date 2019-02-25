TSX rises 0.27 percent

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 44.02 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,057.03.

Leading the index were Snc-Lavalin Group Inc, up 6.3 percent, New Gold Inc, up 6 percent, and First Majestic Silver Corp, higher by 5.1 percent.

Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc, down 7.3 percent, Aphria Inc, down 4.4 percent, and Barrick Gold Corp, lower by 3.1 percent.

On the TSX 112 issues rose and 119 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were seven new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 219.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Bombardier Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The TSX’s energy group rose 0.90 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector added 1.44 points, or 0.5 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.28 percent, or $1.88, to $55.38 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.67 percent, or $2.46, to $64.66.

The TSX is up 12.1 percent for the year.