TSX rises 0.91 percent

FILE PHOTO: The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 142.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 15,838.24.

* Leading the index were Toromont Industries Ltd, up 10.0 percent, Sierra Wireless Inc, up 9.7 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, higher by 7.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were MTY Food Group Inc, down 12.5 percent, Cineplex Inc, down 7.4 percent, and New Gold Inc, lower by 6.7 percent.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 254.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Encana Corp.

* The TSX’s energy group rose 4.83 points, or 3.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 3.36 points, or 1.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.44 percent, or $1.33, to $55.75 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.8 percent, or $1.79, to $66.38.

* The TSX is up 10.6 percent for the year.