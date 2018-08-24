TSX rises 0.18 percent, energy gains as financials slip

(Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 29.26 points, or 0.18 percent, to 16,356.05.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc , up 22.7 percent, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , up 13.7 percent, and Pretium Resources Inc , higher by 9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Martinrea International Inc , down 4.0 percent, Parkland Fuel Corp, down 2.2 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, lower by 2.0 percent.

* On the TSX 121 issues advanced and 118 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 211.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Corp.

* The TSX’s energy group rose 0.87 points, or 0.43 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.16 points, or 0.05 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.14 percent, or $0.77, to $68.6 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.2 percent, or $0.9, to $75.63 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.9 percent for the year.