FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 24, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TSX rises 0.18 percent, energy gains as financials slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 29.26 points, or 0.18 percent, to 16,356.05.

FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc , up 22.7 percent, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , up 13.7 percent, and Pretium Resources Inc  , higher by 9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Martinrea International Inc , down 4.0 percent, Parkland Fuel Corp, down 2.2 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, lower by 2.0 percent.

* On the TSX 121 issues advanced and 118 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 211.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and Canopy Growth Corp.

* The TSX’s energy group  rose 0.87 points, or 0.43 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.16 points, or 0.05 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.14 percent, or $0.77, to $68.6 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.2 percent, or $0.9, to $75.63 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.9 percent for the year.

Reporting By Sinéad Carew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.