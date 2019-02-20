TSX rises 0.59 percent

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 93.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to 16,031.24.

* Leading the index were Semafo Inc , up 6.9 percent, Teck Resources Ltd , up 5 percent, and Aphria Inc , higher by 4.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Uni-Select Inc , down 22.7 percent, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, down 7.9 percent, and Aritzia Inc, lower by 7.9 percent.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 267.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX’s energy group rose 0.31 points, or 0.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.75 points, or 0.9 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.44 percent, or $0.81, to $56.9 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.87 percent, or $0.58, to $67.03 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 11.9 percent for the year.