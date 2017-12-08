FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSX set for higher open as oil prices rise
December 8, 2017 / 12:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TSX set for higher open as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday ahead of Canadian housing data and as oil prices edged up on rising Chinese demand.

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of Canadian housing starts is predicted to be 215,000 units in November, compared with 222,800 units in the previous month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains among energy stocks as oil prices picked up as well as rising financial, consumer and technology stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.42 percent. [.N]

Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

