Suncor says fire extinguished at Alberta oil sands upgrader

FILE PHOTO: Steam from a Suncor refinery rises at rear as pipes are seen traversing industrial zone dubbed "Refinery Row", also run by energy firms Enbridge and Kinder Morgan in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - A fire which broke out at Suncor Energy’s U2 upgrader at its oil sands plant in northern Alberta early on Thursday has been contained and extinguished, a company spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Erin Rees said there were no injuries but declined to say whether production had been affected.

“We do not provide real-time status updates on any of our operations. Our focus is on responding and making sure everyone is safe and accounted for,” she said.

Upgraders process mined bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude. The U2 upgrader has capacity of 240,000 barrels per day.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands has not traded so far today, according to Net Energy Exchange. On Wednesday it settled at $1.50 per barrel below U.S. crude futures.