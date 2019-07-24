Suncor Energy quarterly profit triples on tax gain

FILE PHOTO: The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday its profit nearly tripled in the second quarter due to a deferred income tax gain of C$1.12 billion ($852.49 million).

Net profit rose to C$2.7 billion, or C$1.74 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$972 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Suncor’s total production rose to 803,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 661,770 (boepd) in the second quarter of 2018.