Suncor Energy quarterly profit triples on tax gain

(Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday its profit nearly tripled in the second quarter due to a deferred income tax gain of C$1.12 billion ($852.49 million).
Net profit rose to C$2.7 billion, or C$1.74 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$972 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Suncor’s total production rose to 803,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 661,770 (boepd) in the second quarter of 2018.
Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Taru Jain and Shubham Kalia in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr