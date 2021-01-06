Canada's Suncor restarts Fort Hills oil sands mining operations

FILE PHOTO: The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada’s Suncor Energy has restarted operations at its Fort Hills oil sands mine in northern Alberta, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after operations were halted last week following the deaths of two workers in a vehicle collision.

“We have started a slow and safe restart at our Fort Hills operation and are prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our people through this process,” spokeswoman Lauren King said in an email.