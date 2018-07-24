FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Canada trade panel says China, others dumped steel products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian trade panel on Tuesday said China, South Korea and Vietnam had dumped cold-rolled steel coils and strip into the domestic market and had thereby injured the domestic industry.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works among stainless steel sheets at a steel factory in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

In a statement, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal said authorities would decide by Aug. 20 what penalties to impose. The Canadian government, trying to persuade Washington to kill off tariffs on steel imports, is vowing to stop firms trying to dump steel into the U.S. market via Canada.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

