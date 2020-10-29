Contract worker killed at Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion Project site

(Reuters) - A contract worker was fatally injured at a construction site that is part of the government-owned Trans Mountain Expansion Project in Edmonton, Alberta on Oct. 27, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said.

Work at the site has been halted and two CER safety specialists are overseeing Trans Mountain’s investigation of the incident, the regulator said in a statement dated Wednesday.

The Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project will twin the existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Strathcona County, Alberta and Burnaby, BC, creating a pipeline system with the nominal capacity going from about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 890,000 bpd.