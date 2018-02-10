Police officer, two others injured in Trudeau motorcade crash

(Reuters) - A police officer riding on a motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s motorcade and two other people were injured in a crash in California on Friday, media reported.

Trudeau’s vehicle was not involved in the collision, an ABC affiliate reported.

The incident occurred in Simi Valley, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of Los Angeles, after Trudeau left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum where he spoke on relations between the United States and Canada, ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported.

The collision happened about 4 miles (6 km) from the library when the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned left in front of the motorcade. The driver and her son, who was in the vehicle, were taken to the hospital, the station reported.

The California Highway Patrol officer was taken to hospital with “moderate injuries,” the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The conditions of the driver and her son were not known.