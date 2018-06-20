Canada welcomes U.S. comments on its steel not posing a threat

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada welcomes comments that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made on Wednesday to the effect that Canadian steel does not pose a direct security threat, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The U.S. administration last month imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from a number of nations, citing security reasons. Ross, speaking to a U.S. Senate committee, said Washington was most concerned about overall steel imports.

“I welcome Secretary Ross’s remarks. I was pleased to see, according to reports, Secretary Ross acknowledged that Canadian steel does not pose a security threat to the United States ... it’s very good to hear that,” Freeland said after giving a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

Ross linked the tariffs to progress in slow-moving talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement. Negotiations have stalled as Canada and Mexico balk at far-reaching U.S. demands for change.

Freeland predicted there would be moments of drama ahead in the NAFTA talks while saying she remained confident the three nations could strike a deal.

She reiterated Canada’s opposition to the U.S. push for a sunset clause that would allow any member to quit the treaty after five years. Canada had suggested instead the three nations gather every five years to discuss what the treaty had achieved, she added.