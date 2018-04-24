FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 24, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau says security unchanged after Toronto van attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday the deadly van attack in Toronto on Monday had not changed the country’s threat level or security preparations for a G7 summit in Quebec in June, adding that Canadians must not live in fear.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question while speaking about an incident where a van struck multiple people in Toronto, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Speaking to reporters outside of parliament, Trudeau said it would take time before the motives of the attacker were understood, but that all Canadians stood with Toronto in the wake of the attack, which killed 10 and injured 15 others.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.