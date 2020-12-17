Talks to avert strike at Canada's Westshore coal terminal continue

TORONTO (Reuters) - Talks to avert the shutdown of a key coal export terminal on Canada’s West Coast continued Thursday after a union notice said strike action against terminal owner Westshore Terminals Investment Corp could commence on Saturday.

Westshore said Wednesday its Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership received a 72-hour strike notice from ILWU Local 502, which represents workers at its coal export terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia.

The company said it has been in negotiations with the union for several months over a new collective agreement after a previous agreement and two others expired Jan. 31.

While further talks are scheduled, the strike notice will stop work on Dec. 19 resulting in the complete suspension of operations, the company said.

The company and a union representative did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The terminal has throughput capacity of 33 million tonnes, according to its website.

It is key for Teck Resources’ coal volumes as the Canadian miner’s own Neptune terminal is not expected to be completed until the end of the first quarter next year, Scotiabank analysts said Thursday in a note.

Teck did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The miner is seeking to boost shipments of steelmaking coal to China next year to take advantage of curbs on Australian imports.

(This story has been refiled to add reporting and editing details, no changes to text)