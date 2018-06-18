South Korea halts sale of Canadian wheat, flour after unapproved GMO discovery in Alberta

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has temporarily suspended the sale of wheat and flour from Canada after the discovery last summer of an unapproved genetically modified trait in Alberta was announced on June 14, the country’s food ministry said on Monday.

“We will only allow sale of wheat products that are confirmed not to contain unapproved genetically modified wheat,” South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said last week that the grain containing a genetically modified trait, developed by Monsanto Co (BAYGn.DE) to tolerate the Roundup weed-killer, was found in Alberta after it survived herbicide spraying.

Canada is one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, and is South Korea’s no.3 wheat supplier. In 2017, South Korea imported 227,214 tonnes of wheat from Canada, accounting for 9.2 percent of the country’s total wheat imports, according to food ministry data.