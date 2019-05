FILE PHOTO: Wildlife crossing constructed over pipelines at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Friday it would temporarily shut-in about 65,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of crude oil production due to forest fires in Alberta.

The company on Thursday completed the evacuation of all 240 personnel at its Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse operations, it said in a statement.