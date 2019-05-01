Canadian Natural cuts Albian mines' output forecast for May, June

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on Wednesday cut its May and June production due to ongoing maintenance at one of its oil sands upgrader at the Albian mines in Alberta that was damaged in a fire incident.

The average gross production at the Albian oil sands mine, which supplies the upgrader with bitumen, for May and April has now been revised at about 245,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) from the company’s previous target of about 255,000 bbl/d.

The company continues to optimize other assets in Alberta to mitigate the impact of production curtailment, it said in a statement.

The cause of the fire at the upgrader, in which the company has a 70 percent stake, is being investigated by Shell Canada which operates it.