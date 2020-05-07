Canadian Natural Resources swings to quarterly loss on low crude prices

FILE PHOTO: The suspension of steam generation forces this East Primrose steam plant to flare natural gas at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) posted a quarterly loss on Thursday from a year-ago profit, hurt by a significant decline in crude oil prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Alberta-based oil and gas producer has said it is removing its 2020 production outlook due to the current uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average realized prices for crude and natural gas liquids more than halved to C$25.90 per barrel in the first quarter, before risk management.

Alberta’s hopes of a rebound this year for its long-struggling oil industry have been dashed by a crash in global crude prices that has forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies, with Canadian Natural slashing management pay and spending budget.

Production, however, rose nearly 14% in the quarter as the company took advantage of the Alberta government’s special production allowance, which permits additional oil output if it moves by rail.

The company’s net loss stood at C$1.28 billion ($908.90 million), or C$1.08 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a profit of C$961 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.