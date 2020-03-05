Canadian Natural Resources urges Alberta to lift oil curtailments in summer

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), Canada’s biggest oil producer, wants the province of Alberta to consider eliminating its restrictions on crude production during summer months, its president said on Thursday.

Alberta has curtailed production for more than a year due to congested pipelines. Many producers reduce output anyway during summer to conduct maintenance and lifting curtailments from May until October may make sense, CNRL President Tim McKay said in an interview with Reuters.