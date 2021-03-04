Canadian Natural Resources beats profit estimates, sees surging cash flow

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada’s biggest oil producer, beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday and forecast much stronger cash flow this year, as crude prices staged a steady recovery from pandemic-driven lows.

FILE PHOTO: Facilities at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Rising crude and natural gas prices have given operators some respite after a tumultuous 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out one-fifth of global fuel demand.

Canadian Natural expects to generate C$4.9 billion to C$5.4 billion in free cash flow in 2021, helping it to reduce debt. Last year, it generated C$692 million.

President Tim McKay, asked if the company could increase capital spending, said it would remain cautious.

“2020 started very robust and changed very quickly. The volatility can still be quite extreme,” McKay said on a conference call, adding that the OPEC group of oil-producing nations has spare production capacity that it could deploy.

The company hiked its quarterly dividend to 47 Canadian cents per share payable on April 5, from 42.5 Canadian cents.

Canadian Natural said it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2% in 2020 from 2019, operating largely in the oil sands, one of the world’s highest emitting crude regions. The company is evaluating ways to reduce emissions further, including by expanding carbon capture, McKay said.

The company produced 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.1 million boepd in the third.

Canadian Natural said average realized prices for crude rose 1% to C$40.56 per barrel.

Canadian Natural booked a C$143 million charge for the canceled Keystone XL oil pipeline project, on which it planned to ship crude.

On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company earned C$176 million ($139.16 million), or 15 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with C$135 million ($102.81 million), or 11 Canadian cents, in the third quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 15 Canadian cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 13 Canadian cents, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.2647 Canadian dollars)