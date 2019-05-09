Canadian Natural Resources profit beats on higher crude prices

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher prices for its crude on the back of Alberta’s output curtailments.

The company’s production fell 8 percent to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and it realized C$53.98 per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the reported period. In the year-earlier quarter, average realized prices for crude oil and NGLs was C$43.06 per barrel.

The Alberta government’s mandated production cuts, which came into effect on Jan. 1, have helped free up some pipeline space for the country’s crude, sharply reducing a price difference between Canadian and U.S. oil.

Canadian Natural’s net earnings rose to C$961 million ($712.86 million), or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$583 million, or 48 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 70 Canadian cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 51 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast second-quarter production of crude oil and NGLs between 773,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 831,000 bpd.