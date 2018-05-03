Canadian Natural Resources profit beats on higher output

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNRL) (CNQ.TO), Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher oil sands production.

The suspension of steam generation forces this East Primrose steam plant to flare natural gas at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

The company, which operates in Western Canada, the North Sea and offshore West Africa, said overall daily production rose to 1.12 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter from 876,907 boepd a year earlier.

However, the CNRL’s average realized price for crude oil and natural gas liquids fell 8.5 percent to C$43.06 per barrel.

Transport bottlenecks and high production costs have led to a bigger-than-usual discount on Canadian heavy crude compared to U.S. benchmark light oil.

The Calgary-based company’s net income rose to C$583 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$245 million, or 22 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 71 Canadian cents per share, while analysts on average expected a profit of 66 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.