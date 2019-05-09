Retailer Canadian Tire profit slips on higher interest expense

(Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 1.7 percent drop in profit on Thursday due to higher interest expense and lease liabilities.

Sales at its Canadian Tire unit, which accounts for the bulk of company’s total revenue, rose 7.4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company, which offers products ranging from automotive parts to sporting goods and also provides financial services, said consolidated same-store sales rose 6.1 percent.

Net income here fell to C$97.4 million ($72.27 million), or C$1.12 per share, in the quarter from C$99.1 million, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$2.89 billion.